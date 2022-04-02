Census 2022: Families warned they could face hefty fines of €44,440 in some circumstances

The countdown to the census night to be held on Sunday, April 3 this year, is on.

Millions across Ireland are required to fill out forms, which do a count and account for everyone in the country that night.

There are 11 household questions and 33 questions to be completed for the six individual people present in the household on the night of the census.

Topics include age, marital status, gender, place of birth, occupation and housing characteristics.

The census takes place every five years, and was supposed to take place last year, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Renewable energy, internet…