Census 2022 takes place across the country

The census forms distributed across the country are likely to be filled tonight.

Each person must, by law, be recorded in a form.

The census was scheduled to take place last year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is to record people living at a particular address between 9 pm tonight and 7 am tomorrow.

In recent weeks, enumerators have distributed forms to more than two million homes, hotels, institutions and other residences to ensure that information is accessible to everyone in the country.

The Central Statistics Office has said that many households have not yet taken the census and if so they can approach the CSO and fill a form in the coming days.

Enumerators will return to collect…