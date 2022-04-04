Census 2022 to be completed tonight as special measures to include refugees

After more than two million documents were delivered to households in the month of March, people in Ireland have been asked to complete their census forms on Sunday night.

Everyone present in Ireland on Sunday, 3 April is legally required to enter their information on a census form.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has asked the public to ensure that their information is entered correctly, and see Resources census.ie If help is needed.

Special measures are being taken to ensure that it will record the thousands of Ukrainians who have come to Ireland since…