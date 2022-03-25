LATEST

Central Bank fines BNY Mellon Fund Services €10.78m

Posted on
Central Bank fines BNY Mellon Fund Services €10.78m

Fund administration firm BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) has been fined €10.78m for regulatory violations related to the outsourcing of activities by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Overall, the regulator found that the firm had violated 16 rules between July 2013 and December 2019, including provision of false and misleading information.

The duration of the violations ranged from 26 days to six years.

The penalty here represents the largest financial penalty ever imposed on a fund service provider and the largest ever imposed by a central bank on any regulated entity.

The Central Bank investigation found that BNY Mellon did not have an adequate outsourcing governance framework.

It also failed to comply with its regulatory obligations in relation to…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top