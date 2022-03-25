Central Bank fines BNY Mellon Fund Services €10.78m

Fund administration firm BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) has been fined €10.78m for regulatory violations related to the outsourcing of activities by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Overall, the regulator found that the firm had violated 16 rules between July 2013 and December 2019, including provision of false and misleading information.

The duration of the violations ranged from 26 days to six years.

The penalty here represents the largest financial penalty ever imposed on a fund service provider and the largest ever imposed by a central bank on any regulated entity.

The Central Bank investigation found that BNY Mellon did not have an adequate outsourcing governance framework.

It also failed to comply with its regulatory obligations in relation to…