Central government orders WhatsApp to withdraw privacy policy

The central government has ordered the popular messaging app WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy.





WhatsApp ordered to withdraw new privacy policy

Privacy policy is full of bias for Indians-Central Government

Damage to the privacy and rights of Indian users

The Union IT Ministry told WhatsApp that the new privacy policy is detrimental to the privacy and rights of Indian users. Therefore, this new privacy policy should be withdrawn.

WhatsApp is discriminating against users



The ministry said that WhatsApp is discriminating against users. It is treating Indian and European users differently.

The ministry said that WhatsApp’s new privacy policy is not only cumbersome but also irresponsible. WhatsApp is taking unfair advantage of its situation. The terms and conditions which are for Indian users are not for European users.

Privacy police violate Indian law





The ministry told WhatsApp that its privacy police violated Indian law.

The government has given WhatsApp seven days to respond. The government said it would take legal action if it did not get a satisfactory response from WhatsApp within seven days.