ENTERTAINMENT

Central government orders WhatsApp to withdraw privacy policy

The central government has ordered the popular messaging app WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy.


WhatsApp ordered to withdraw new privacy policy
Privacy policy is full of bias for Indians-Central Government
Damage to the privacy and rights of Indian users
The Union IT Ministry told WhatsApp that the new privacy policy is detrimental to the privacy and rights of Indian users. Therefore, this new privacy policy should be withdrawn.
WhatsApp is discriminating against users

The ministry said that WhatsApp is discriminating against users. It is treating Indian and European users differently.

The ministry said that WhatsApp’s new privacy policy is not only cumbersome but also irresponsible. WhatsApp is taking unfair advantage of its situation. The terms and conditions which are for Indian users are not for European users.

Privacy police violate Indian law


The ministry told WhatsApp that its privacy police violated Indian law.

The government has given WhatsApp seven days to respond. The government said it would take legal action if it did not get a satisfactory response from WhatsApp within seven days.

Related Items:

Most Popular

108
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
103
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
74
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
47
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top