Central Railway records best-ever financial year with freight loading of 76.16 MT in 2021-22

Central Railway recorded the best ever financial year with freight loading of 76.16 million tonnes in 2021-22. This is 22.8% more than the previous year’s loading of 62.02 million tonnes.

March 2022 also was the best ever month loading for Central Railway as they as loading crossed 7.6 million tonnes, surpassing the previous year’s record of 7.23 million tonnes in December 2021.

A Quantum jump of 33.3% in coal loading by loading 40.9 million tonnes ensured coal supply to all concerned powerhouses. Cement loading improved by 31% over last year. Automobile loading increased to 524 rakes in FY 2021-22 as compared to 278 rakes in last year registering a growth of 89%.

Sugar loading increased to 1012 rakes in FY 2021-22 as compared to 395 rakes last year. Iron and Steel loading…