Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Apply Online 480 Act Apprenticeship Vacancies and More

The Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 has been announced on the official website i.e www.rrccr.com. There are 2532 vacancies in the designated trades at workshops and units under the apprentices. The online application was activated till 5th March 2021. RRCCR conducts the examination for various posts every year on their online portal. There were vacancies for Programming and System Administration Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Turner, Fitter, Welder, Carpenter, Painter, Tailor, Machinist, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Mechanic Diesel, and many more. The unit-wise vacancies for various posts are Kalyan Diesel Shed 53 posts, Sr. Dee Kalyan 179 posts, Matunga Workshop 547 posts, Carriage & Wagon Depot 122 posts, Electric Locomotive Workshop 118 posts, TMW Nasik Road 49 posts, Diesel Loco Shed Pune 12 posts,

Carriage& Wagon Depot Nagpur 66 posts, Kuruwadi Workshop Solapur 21 posts, Carriage & Wagon Wadi Bunder 258 posts, Kurla Diesel Shed 60 posts, Parel Workshop 418 posts, S&T Workshop, Byculla 60 posts, Electric Loco Shed 80 posts, Manmad Workshop 51 posts, Carriage and Wagon Depot Pune 31 posts, Electric Loco Shed Ajni Nagpur 66 posts. The candidates of age 15 years to 24 years can apply for the recruitment. There will be 5 years of age relaxation of the SC/St candidates. The OBC candidates will get 3 years of relaxation. The PWD candidates will get 10 years of age relaxation. The candidates should have passed the 10th class with a minimum of 50% marks.

They can also hold the National Trade Certificate which is issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate by National Council for Vocational Training. The unreserved and OBC candidates will pay Rs. 100/- online examination fee. The examination fee for SC/ST./PWD and women candidates will be exempted. The payment mode will be net banking, debit card, and credit card. The selection for this recruitment will be based on merit. The merit list will be announced on the official website where candidates can check their percentile. The candidates are required to fill in their Name, Father’s Name.

Date of Birth, Aadhar Card Number, 10th Classmarks to fill the online application. The Central Railway has announced the full-time contract base vacancies on the official website for the engagement of Contract Medical Practitioners. The last date of joining will be 30th June 2021. The walk-in interviews are running from 15th April to 30th June. The interview timing will be morning 11 AM at Bharat Ratna Dr. BAbasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai. The interested candidates can visit the location for the interview. To know more about this article stay connected to us.