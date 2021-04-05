LATEST

Centre, Chhattisgarh govt plan major anti-Maoist operation | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Centre, Chhattisgarh govt plan major anti-Maoist operation | India News - Times of India » todayssnews

RAIPUR: Hit by two Maoist attacks that killed 27 security personnel and injured 46 in less than two weeks, the Centre and Chhattisgarh government seem to be on the same page that a massive anti-Maoist operation must be carried out soon, sources told TOI on Monday.
There are indications that security forces may launch a targeted operation within a month to take the fight deep into so-called Maoist strongholds and hunt down guerrilla, the sources said.
Multiple sources in the state government confirmed that both the state and Centre agreed on an operation to neutralize Maoist military commander Hidma, said to be the mastermind of the recent massacre and most major attacks on forces over the past decade.
Union home minister Amit Shah, CM Bhupesh Baghel, Union home secretary A K Bhalla, government of India’s security advisor K Vijaykumar, CRPF DG Kuldip Singh, Intelligence Bureau director Arvind Kumar, Chhattisgarh DGP D M Awasthi, Special DG (Naxal operations) Ashok Juneja and other officials attended a review meeting on Monday in the aftermath of the Tekulguda massacre.
“A detailed plan was drawn up at the review meeting to step up operations against Maoists,” an official said.
Besides, the security apparatus has gathered information on a few other Maoist commanders, who are active in the forests of Sukma, close to the inter-state border with Telangana and Odisha.
A joint operation against the rebels could start very soon, sources said.
The southern half of Bastar division is a hotbed of Maoist activity as the insurgents use this corridor to move in and out of Maharashtra, Telangana and Odisha.
Guerrilla squads are mobilised from other regions for major attacks, who cross borders, carry out their task and escape into their own territory and into other areas where they wait out the pursuit.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
694
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
692
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
683
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
682
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
671
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
664
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
643
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
566
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
543
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
543
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top