Centre designates LeT chief, Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son as terrorist

The Central Government Friday designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed‘s son Talha as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

“Central Government believes that Hafiz Talha Saeed is involved in terrorism and Hafiz Talha Saeed should be notified as a terrorist under the said Act… therefore, the Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, namely: In the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, after serial number 31 and the entries relating thereto, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely: 32. Hafiz Talha Saeed,” a gazette notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs read.

Saeed’s son Talha Saeed, 47, serves as the Lashkar-e-Taiba’s second-in-command and controls the…