Centre extends AFSPA in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh | Latest News India

The central government on Friday extended the ambit of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh. In a notification, the Union home ministry said Tirap, Changland and Longding districts and areas under Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations bordering Assam are declared as ‘disturbed areas’ under AFSPA from April to September 30, unless withdrawn earlier.

Union home minister Amit Shah announced on Friday that the Centre decided to reduce the disturbed areas under the AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur after decades. “The reduction in areas under AFSPA has come as a result of the improved security situation and…