CEO Assam voter list 2021 with photo / id card download @ ceoassam.nic.in

Assam Voter List 2021 PDF is now available on the official website ceoassam.nic.in, search your name in the new Assam voter list and download the voter ID card (identity card / voter slip)

Loading...

CEO Assam Voter List Download | Voter list Assam 2021 with photo | Assam voter list pdf | Assam Voter Slip Download | Download Assam Voter ID Card Online

Loading...

Election Commission of India announced the dates for the assembly elections Assam. 126 MLAs are voting in the state for the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly elections from March 27 to April 6, 2021 for general elections in 3 phases. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has published the new Assam Voter List 2021 on the official website ceoassam.nic.in. People can perform a name search in the CEO Assam Voter List 2021 (PDF Electoral Rolls), download Assam Voter List 2021 with photos, and even their voter ID card (slip or matata parchi).

Loading...

All citizens can check their name online and download the voter ID card in the Assam Voter List 2021, the Chief Executive Officer of the district. The updated voter list 2021 Assam PDF is available online where people can find their name in the voter list Assam 2021 with photos and download voter ID card Assam before casting their vote.

Loading...

The complete Assam Voter List 2021 PDF (Electoral Roll) is now available. Here citizens can search manual in the downloaded Assam Election Voters List 2021. In addition, people can adopt a hassle-free process and check their names online in Assam’s voter list 2021.

Loading...

CEO Voter List Assam 2021 photo (PDF Electoral Rolls) with download

Below is the complete process to find the name in CEO Assam voter list 2021: –

Loading...

Phase 1: First go to the official website ceoassam.nic.in

Loading...

stage 2: On the homepage, click on “Pdf electoral rollThe link at the center of the page as shown here: –

Loading...

Seosum Nick PDF PDF Electoral Roll

Step 3: Direct Link – http: //103.8.249.227: 8080 / voterlist /

Loading...

Assam Government Schemes 2021Popular Schemes in Assam:Assam Atal Amrit AbhiyanAponar Apun Ghar SchemeTractor delivery scheme

Loading...

Assam new voter list download

step 4: Here candidates can select the district, LAC name, polling station, mother roll / supplement and then click “See rollAssam Voter List 2021 PDF Opening Option: –

Loading...

Assam voter list with photo pdf

All candidates can find their name manually in the downloaded CEO Assam Voter List 2021.

Loading...

Assam voter id card download – find names online in voter list 2021

People can also check their name online in Assam Voter List 2021 and download the voter slip / voter ID card through the link given below – https://electoralsearch.in/

Loading...

On clicking the link, Assam Voter ID card is shown below by name page: –

Loading...

Search by Assam Voter ID Name

People can also check Assam Voter ID using EPIC number.EPIC No.“Tab as shown below: –

Loading...

Check Assam Voter ID EPIC Number

Here candidates can enter their name, relationship name, date of birth, gender, state, district and assembly constituency and then “click”Search / SearchButton for opening voter slip and downloading Assam voter id card given below: –

Loading...

Assam voter id card download

People can take this voter slip across Polling station in Assam Cast your important vote in the Lok Sabha elections with any identity proof like Aadhar card, voter card, ration card and caste. For more information, visit the official website http://ceoassam.nic.in

Loading...