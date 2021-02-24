CEO Delhi Voter List 2021 PDF / ID Card Status at ceodelhi.gov.in

Delhi Voter List 2021 (PDF) is now available on the CEO’s official website ceodelhi.gov.in, search your name in the new voter list based on your information or EPIC number and download the voter ID card

The Chief Electoral Officer has published the CEO Voter List 2021 of NCT Delhi, where people can search the name in the final PDF voter list. People can download the status of Voter ID card / Check ID card and see the online name at ceodelhi.gov.in

All citizens can check their name in the district wise CEO Delhi Voter List 2021 with photo and check the status of voter ID card. The updated Delhi Electoral Rolls with photos are available in PDF format, where people can view their name online in CEO Delhi’s Voter List 2021 and download the voter ID card before casting a vote.

The complete PDF file of Delhi Electoral Roll (Voter List) 2021 is now available. Here citizens can search manual in Delhi’s voter list 2021. In addition, people can adopt a hassle-free process and check their names online.

CEO Delhi Voter List 2021 with photo (PDF electoral role) online

The complete procedure to download the final voter list 2021 (PDF voter list) in Delhi is given below:

Phase 1: First of all visit the official CEO Delhi website https://ceodelhi.gov.in/home.aspx

Delhi electoral role pdf download 2021

stage 2: On the homepage, click “Final pdf Electoral roll 2021 published on 15.01.2021“Under link”Special Summary Revision – 2021Click section or directly https://ceodelhi.gov.in/ElectoralRoll2020/

Updated PDF Electoral Roll Delhi

step 3: Then click ‘EnglishClick to open the assembly constituency wise voter list PDF page or directly https://ceodelhi.gov.in/ElectoralRoll2020/RollTypeEng.aspx

step 4: Then click “Main rollLink to view the voter list by assembly area (direct link – https://ceodelhi.gov.in/ElectoralRoll2020/AcListEng.aspx) as shown below:-

Delhi Voter List 2021 Assembly Constituency wise

Step 5: Select the assembly constituency name and then page number and locality details will appear as shown below:

Download voter list delhi part wise

Step 6: Then click “dividing numberEnter captcha to download CEO Delhi voter list with below photo: –

CEO Delhi Voter List PDF

All candidates can find their name manually in the downloaded Delhi CEO voter list with photo 2021 and note down their serial number before casting their vote.

The official press note for the last Delhi Electoral Roll has been released in the notification which can be checked using the link given here – https://ceodelhi.gov.in/PDFFolder/PRESS%20Note%20for%20final%20roll%2015.01.2021.pdf

Delhi Voter ID

Now you can search Delhi Voter ID by name and check your name using Delhi name or EPIC number in the voter list through the link given here – https://electoralsearch.in/

(Search by Details / Search by Details) Name search page where people can check their name CEO Delhi final voter list will appear as shown below:

Search Delhi Voter ID Name

People can enter their name, father’s name, age, date of birth, gender, state, district and assembly constituency to get detailed information of their voter ID card number. Then the candidates can download the Delhi voter ID card as shown in the image below: –

Delhi voter id card download

Voter List Delhi Name Check using EPIC Number

All the candidates can also check their name in the final voter list of Delhi using the voter photo identity card (EPIC) number through the same https://electoralsearch.in/ link. In the open page, click “ID card no. Search by / Search by EPIC No.Link to open the page as shown below: –

Voter List Delhi Name Check Epic Number

Here candidates can enter EPIC number, state and code and click “.Search / SearchButton to check his name in Delhi’s last CEO voter list.

Delhi Voter Slip – Check Status

Now all the citizens of Delhi can download the voter ID card as mentioned above and can also see the status of voter slip Delhi online from the link – https://www.nvsp.in/Account/Login

Delhi voter id card status

Here the candidates can check their name in the voter list by tracking the status of the application. People can also see their name in the voter list by the voter ID number. For more information, visit the official website https://ceodelhi.gov.in/home.aspx.

Apply online for inclusion of names in Delhi Voter List on NVSP portal

All those candidates whose name is not present in Delhi’s Voter List 2021 and want to apply for new voter ID card can now do it online. People can now easily apply online for inclusion of names in the Delhi voter list on the NVSP portal. The official link to access the National Voter Service Portal is https://www.nvsp.in/. On the home page of NVSP portal, you can download Form 6 to add the name to the voter list Delhi.

Also the whole process How to download e-EPIC / Digital Voter ID Card Present on the official NVSP portal.