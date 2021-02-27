CEO Kerala Voter List 2021: Download Electoral Roll PDF, Voter List with Photo

Kerala Voter List 2021 Check, CEO Kerala Electoral Roll PDF, Download Kerala New Voter with Photo, Kerala Voter List PDF & all other details will be given to you in this article. Information related to the process of downloading the Kerala Voter List, process of searching Kerala Electoral Roll List, Kerala New Voter List will be provided to you in this article. Citizens of Kerala who have applied for voter ID card can see their name in the Kerala voter list. Citizens who want to see their name in the voter list can search their name on the official website through the online system.

We know that in our country elections are celebrated like a festival, due to which there is a happy atmosphere in the country. A citizen must have a voter ID card to vote in any election, otherwise he cannot vote. The voter list is prepared on the basis of these voter ID cards. Similarly, Kerala New Voter List has been prepared for the elections in the state of Kerala.

Kerala Voter List 2021 Check

Citizens of the state of Kerala who have applied for the voter ID card of Kerala can see their name in the CEO Kerala Voter List through the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer Kerala. The Kerala government has made the list of all Kerala voters available on this official website so that citizens of Kerala do not need to visit government offices to check the names in the Kerala voters list.

This system is going to save a lot of time and money and it will also bring transparency in the system. Every citizen who has attained the age of at least 18 years can apply for the Kerala voter ID card and check their name in the Kerala voter list. The Kerala government updates the names of voters in Kerala’s voter list every year as new names are added every year.

Highlights of Kerala Electoral Roll

Scheme Name Kerala Voter List Launched By Government of Kerala Beneficiaries Citizens of Kerala Objective To Provide the Details of Voter List Online Benefits Online Voter List Viewing Facility Category State Government Official Website http://www.ceo.kerala.gov.in/home.html#

Revised Schedule Summary 2021

Publication of integrated draft electoral roll 16th November 2020 Period of filing claims and objections 16th November 2020 to 31st December 2020 Disposal of claims and objections By 15th January 2021 Final publication of electoral roll 20th January 2021 National Voter day celebration 25th January 2021

Objectives of Kerala Voter List

We know that the upcoming elections are celebrated in our country as a festival, for which many preparations are made. The voter list of citizens of the country is decided to vote. In our country, voting can be done only by those who are 18 years of age and above and who have a voter ID card. If the voter ID card of any citizen is not available, then his name will not be included in the voter list. The Kerala Voter List is being prepared by the Kerala government when elections are approaching.

The main objective of Kerala Electoral Roll is to provide all the details of voters through the official website, so that the citizens of Kerala state do not have to visit any government offices to see the name in the voter list. Now the citizens of Kerala can check their name in Kerala’s voter list from the comfort of their home with the help of official website. This system is going to save a lot of time and money and it will also bring transparency in the system.

Benefits of Kerala New Voter List

All citizens who have attained the age of 18 years can apply for Voter ID card in Kerala.

Citizens who have applied for Kerala voter ID card can see their name in Kerala New Voter List.

Citizens of Kerala are not required to visit any government offices to check names in Kerala Electoral Roll.

This system is going to save a lot of time and money and it will also bring transparency in the system.

Through Kerala Voter List, citizens can check all the details in their voter ID card.

Citizens can also register complaints by contacting the helpline number available on the official website of the voter list of Kerala.

Kerala Voter List 2021 Eligibility Criteria

To avail this scheme, you have to fulfil the given eligibility criteria as follows-

Applicants who want to see their name in Kerala New Voter List, they must be native of Kerala.

Citizens of Kerala state who want to vote must be 18 years or older.

It is mandatory for the applicant to have all the necessary documents.

Required Documents

Aadhar card

Ration card

Birth certificate

Age proof

Residence certificate

Passport size photograph

Mobile number

Procedure to Download Kerala Voter List 2021

Citizens of Kerala state who want to download the voter list must follow the steps given below-

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you have to click on the “Electoral Roll” option. After this a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to select the details of the information asked like- district and legislative assembly constituency.

After selecting all the required information, you have to click on the “Booth Details” button.

After this, the information of the voting list will be displayed in front of you.

Kerala Electoral Roll Search Procedure

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option “ Electoral Roll Search “. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

“. After this, the next page will open in front of you. On this page, you will be shown two following category options-

If you click on “Search by Details” from the above options, a form will be displayed in front of you.

In this form, you have to enter the details of the information asked like- name, age, state, district, etc., and click on the “Search” button.

If you click on the “Search by EPIC No” option, a form will be displayed in front of you.

In this form, you have to enter the details of information asked like- EPIC No., State, Captcha Code, etc. and click on the “Search” button.

After this, the list of Kerala Electoral Roll will be displayed in front of you.

Procedure for Viewing List of Polling Stations

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option “Polling Stations“. After this a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to choose the details of the information asked, like- year and legislative assembly constituency.

After selecting all the required information, you have to click on the “Booth Details” button.

After this, the list of Polling Stations will be displayed in front of you.

BLO Details Viewing Process

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the “BLO” option. After this, a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to select the details of the information asked like- district, legislative assembly constituency, and booth.

After selecting all the required information, you have to click on the “Get BLO Details” button.

After this, information related to BLO will be displayed in front of you.

Electoral Roll Archives Viewing Procedure

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the “ Electoral Roll Archives ” option. After this, a form will open in front of you.

” option. After this, a form will open in front of you. In this form, you have to choose the details of the information asked, like- year and legislative assembly constituency.

After selecting all the required information, you have to click on the “Get booth Details” button.

After this, information related to Electoral Roll Archives will be displayed in front of you.

Voter Helpline App Download Process

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the “Download Voter Helpline App” option. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to click on the “Install” button.

After this, the Voter Helpline App will be downloaded in front of you.

Procedure to View Polling Parties List

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the “List of Polling Parties” option. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

On this page, a list of Polling Parties will be displayed in front of you.

Assembly Constituency Wise Electors Procedure

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option “Special Summary Revision 2021“. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to click on “ Assembly Constituency -Wise Electors “. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

“. After this, the next page will open in front of you. After this, information about assembly constituency-wise electors will be displayed in front of you.

Procedure for Viewing Details of Draft Electors

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option “ Special Summary Revision 2021 “. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

“. After this, the next page will open in front of you. On this page, you have to click on “Draft Electorate“. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

After this, the information of the draft electorate will be displayed in front of you.

Process to Find Contact Details

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option “Telephone Numbers“. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

After this, information related to the list of telephone numbers will be displayed in front of you.

Procedure to View District / Constituencies

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the “ District / Constituencies ” option. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

” option. After this, the next page will open in front of you. On this page, a list of the district will be displayed in front of you.

Now you have to click on your district option as per your choice.

After this, information related to District / Constituencies will be displayed in front of you.

Procedure to Organisation Chart

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the “ Organisation Chart ” option. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

” option. After this, the next page will open in front of you. After this, the Organisation Chart will be displayed in front of you.

Procedure to View Information of Model Code of Conduct

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the “ Model Code of Conduct ” option. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

” option. After this, the next page will open in front of you. On this page, a list of the PDF format of the Model Code of Conduct will be displayed in front of you.

Now you have to download any PDF file according to your own.

After this, information related to Model Code of Conduct will be displayed in front of you.

Procedure to View Delimitation

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the “ Delimitation ” option. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

” option. After this, the next page will open in front of you. After this, information related to Delimitation will be displayed in front of you.

Procedure to View Photo Gallery

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the “Photo Gallery” option. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

After this, information related to Photo Gallery will be displayed in front of you.

Procdure to View FAQ

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the “FAQ” option. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

After this, information related to the answer to all the questions will be displayed in front of you.

Important Forms

Form 7 – to file an objection Click here ECI-EPIC-001 -Form for Replacement (Duplicate) Elector Photo Identity Card Click here Forms for Appointment of BLAs by Political Parties Click here Declaration – For an elector of 21+ age group seeking fresh registration for the first time Click here

Contact Us

Through our website, you have provided all the important information related to Kerala Voter List. If even after this, you are facing any kind of problem, then you can solve all your problems by contacting the helpline number. You can get help through the following helpline numbers-

We hope that you will definitely find information related to Kerala Voter List beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this then you can ask us through comments. In addition, you can also bookmark our website.