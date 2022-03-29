Cercle Brugge and Belgian football in deep mourning after Miguel Van Damme’s death: “Words fail”

Read this also. Footballer Miguel Van Damme loses years-long battle against leukemia: “Dad left for his last match tonight”

“It is with the greatest sadness that we report that our friend and teammate Miguel Van Damme has fought his long and unequal battle against leukemia,” replies Cercle Brugge, for which he held the highest level in 2014. made his debut. He will eventually go 44 times with the association under the bar. “Words are not enough to describe how we feel, even though we knew things were not going well for a while. Today is the most difficult day in the nearly 123-year history of Cercle Brugge. Our thoughts Goes mainly to his wife Kyna, his daughter Camille, Miguel’s parents, his sister Francesca, but also to his many friends and family.”

“Miguel, your perseverance and the strength to go for it (again), blow after blow, was admirable. You are an example…