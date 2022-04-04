Cercle Brugge takes point after tribute to dead goalkeeper

After an impressive tribute to dead goalkeeper Miguel Van Damme at the Jan Breydel Stadium, Cercle Brugge had to settle for a point against AA Gent: 2–2. Cercle Brugge should have won in order to continue the chance to participate in the play-offs for European football.
AA Gent, who won seven consecutive league games, are still in the running to participate in the play-offs for the Belgian championship. The top four of the rankings will compete for the title. Next week is the final regular round in the Jupiter Pro League.
Earlier this week, Van Damme died at the age of 28 from the effects of leukemia. The players of Cercle Brugge were present at the funeral of their teammates on Saturday. He came to the field a day later in a T-shirt, on which…
