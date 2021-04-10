Cezanne Khan on his comeback on silver screen with Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki – Telly Updates

Soon after Rubina Dilaik making the headlines with her comeback in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, there was a buzz that Vivian Dsena has refused to play Harman due to creative differences. The news was confirmed when Cezanne Khan has confirmed to essay the role of Harman. Cezanne is known and loved by the audience for his role Kasautii Zindagii Kya. has returned to screen after 19 years.
Cezzane is returning to the silver screen after 19 years. IN an interview with BT he said that he is all set for the new chapter in his life. “Harman’s character is extremely interesting. He wears his heart on his sleeves and loves Saumya unconditionally. I am truly excited to be back on screen and to once again breathe life into it with my style. A lot is set to unfold with Harman’s return and I hope the audience will support me in this new journey.” he shared.
Rubina who has made a comeback in Shakti after two years is also enjoying the love and support of her audience and says, n“After a hiatus, I am excited to be back as Saumya with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast, and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show”.