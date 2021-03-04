CG Kaushalya Maternity Scheme 2021 implemented – Rs. 5000, application, online registration, application form, eligibility

Loading...

Step by step guide to implement CG Kaushalya Maternity Scheme 2021. 5000, online registration, application form, eligibility

Loading...

In the state budget of 2021, the government of Chhattisgarh has launched another scheme to benefit women in the state. The scheme is named CG Kaushalya Maternity Scheme 2021 to encourage mothers giving birth to female babies for the second child. An amount of Rs 5000 will be given to eligible mothers in the state. Apart from this, the government has also started an online platform to apply for the scheme.

Loading...

Loading...

Please visit our article: RTE Chhattisgarh (CG) Entrance 2021

Loading...

Interested and eligible beneficiaries can visit the official portal cgstate.gov.in and apply online for the scheme.

Loading...

CG Kaushalya Maternity Scheme 2021 implemented – Rs. 5000

This article explains the online process, 5000 incentives, online registration, application form, eligibility to apply for CG Kaushalya Maternity Scheme 2021.

Loading...

Salient features of CG Kaushalya Matri Yojana

Let us see the highlights of CG Kaushalya Matri Yojana of Chhattisgarh Government.

Loading...

Loading...

Bhupesh Bhagal announced the scheme in the assembly budget sessions.

The main objective of the government in launching the Matiwat scheme is to protect the interests of women in the state.

Under this scheme, the government aims to provide Rs 5000 as an incentive to the mother who gives second birth to a woman.

It has also been mentioned that this scheme is applicable to the weaker sections in the society.

Please Visit Our Article: Chhattisgarh CG Mukhyamantri Gyan Protsahan Yojana 2021

Loading...

Loading...

Eligibility Criteria for CG Kaushalya Maternity Scheme 2021

Let us look at the eligibility criteria that an applicant must fulfill to be eligible for CG Kaushalya Martitva Scheme 2021 launched by the Government of Chhattisgarh.

Loading...

The applicant must be a mother who gives birth to another girl.

Mother’s age should be 18 years and above.

He should have an institutional delivery in a public institution.

This eligibility criteria for CG Kaushalya Maternity Scheme is valid only for other live births.

Applicant candidates must have all the documents to be eligible for this scheme.

[Rs. 5000] How to apply for Chhattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity Scheme 2021

Let us see the online application and online registration process for Chhattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity Scheme 2021. This process is for mothers whose second birth is a girl child.

Loading...

Loading...

Go to the official portal of CG Government.

It takes the online user to the home page.

Click on the CG Kaushalya Maternity Scheme link on the home page.

Enter personal details, address details, bank account details, maternity details, and submit the application form on the portal.

However, in this instance, we do not have any official information about online application form or dedicated portal to apply for the scheme.

We will keep you updated after the official announcement about the plan.

Please see our article to get the latest updates on the schemes of the state and central government.

Note: We expect the application process to be started on the official portal, as stated in the article. However, there is a chance to launch the scheme through a dedicated portal. We will keep you updated about the same.

Loading...

Documents required for CG Mathematics Scheme 2021

Get the list of documents required for CG Mathritva scheme launched to benefit women in the state.

Loading...

Aadhar Card

Bank account (copy of bank passbook – front page)

Age proof of mother

Please visit our latest article: UP Gram Panchayat Chunav

Loading...

Chhattisgarh State Official Website

Loading...

CG Kaushalya Maternity Scheme 2021 Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main objective of the government to start CG Kaushalya Maternity Scheme 2021? The primary objective of the government behind launching the Kaushalya Maternity Scheme is to help the mothers who gave birth to the child by providing an incentive of Rs 5000. Loading... Who has officially launched CG Kaushalya Matri Yojana in the state of Chhattisgarh? The Chief Minister of the state, Mr. Bhupesh Bhagal, has announced the CG Maternity Scheme in the assembly budget sessions. Loading... What is the age criterion that an applicant should be eligible for CG Matritva Yojana 2021? Applicants’ mothers must be 18 years of age and above to qualify for this scheme. Loading... Is the online application process for CG maternity scheme live on the official portal of CG state? Loading... No, at present, there has been no official announcement regarding the official portal or the online registration process of the scheme. We will keep you updated as soon as any official notification comes. Loading...