CG Kaushalya Maternity Scheme 2021 implemented – Rs. 5,000 mothers on the birth of another girl

[Apply] CG Kaushalya Maternity Scheme Online Application / Registration Form: Government of Chhattisgarh Has launched a new CG Kaushalya Maternity Scheme in the state budget 2021. In this skill scheme, the government will encourage mothers on the birth of the second girl child. Assistance amount of Rs. 5,000 for which mothers of newborns may apply. CG State Government. Kaushalya Maternity Scheme can invite online registration / application form through online or offline mode.

Apply CG Kaushalya Maternity Scheme Online Form 2021

Like the maternity benefit schemes in other states, the state government. CG of Chhattisgarh can apply for Kaushalya Maternity Scheme. Kaushalya Maternity Scheme application / registration form can be invited on the official website of the state government https://cgstate.gov.in/ Or through a new dedicated portal. We will update it here as soon as the online process for implementing the Kaushal Matri Yojana begins.

Eligibility Criteria for CG Kaushalya Maternity Scheme (Rs. 5,000)

Only candidates who fulfill the below mentioned criteria are eligible for CG Kaushalya Maternity Scheme 2021: –

a) Mothers who give birth to the second girl child.

B) The mother should be over 18 years of age.

C) He should have an institutional delivery in a public institution.

This eligibility criteria for CG Kaushalya Maternity Scheme is valid for only 2 live births.

List of documents required for Kaushalya Matri Yojana

The complete list of documents required for CG Kaushalya Matri Yojana 2021 is as follows: –

Aadhar Card Bank account (copy of bank passbook – front page) Age proof of mother

Declaration of Rs. 5000 plan for second girl child birth in Chhattisgarh budget 2021

CM Bhupesh Baghel presented the budget of Rs 2021 for Chhattisgarh. 97,106 crores for 2021-22 during the assembly session. This was to ensure the prosperity of farmers and economically weaker sections in the state, in line with the government’s motto of “Garhbo Naya Chhattisgarh” (creating new Chhattisgarh). The CG budget briefly describes the concept of development, where H stands for overall development, E for education (equal opportunity for all), I for infrastructure, G for governance, H for health and change T for The allocations made in the CG budget are as follows: –

Rupee. 175 crores for the Godhan Nyaya Yojana as a pilot project to purchase cow dung from cattle shepherds and convert it into organic vermi compost. Rupee. 80 crore was paid under this scheme and more than 71,000 quintals of vermicompost were produced by several self-help groups in the state.

Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana for direct cash transfer to farmers, Rs. 660 crore when the scheme was launched last year.

Industrial parks will be built in rural and urban settings across the state. He announced 119 new English medium schools, 21 student hostels, 8 colleges, while allocating Rs 372 crore for the operation of hostels for SC / ST students.

state government. 300 crore announced towards setting up three medical colleges.

Baghel also announced an increase in the salary of ‘Swacheta Didi’ working in the state.

Rupee. In view of the general public’s reverence and popularity for the Shri Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit for promoting the identified works.

One of the new schemes in the budget was the Kaushal Maternity Scheme to encourage mothers on the birth of a second girl child.

