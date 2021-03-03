CG Mukhyamantri Haat Bazaar Clinic Yojana 2021 – Health Plan for ST Areas

Government of Chhattisgarh CG Mukhyamantri Haat Bazaar Clinic launched Yojana 2021 to provide proper health care facilities in remote areas. In this Chief Minister Haat Bazar Clinic Scheme, Govt. The doctors will send a medical team including para-medical staff with enough medicines to provide proper treatment to the rural people. Now the CG government. Will provide healthcare in all designated Scheduled Tribe (ST) areas which are deprived of basic health facilities.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Haat Bazar Clinic Scheme 2021

In Chhattisgarh budget 2021, a provision of 13 crores has been made for the Chief Minister Haat Bazar Clinic Scheme. Mukhyamantri Haat Bazar Yojana was first launched on 2 October 2019 to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi (Gandhi Jayanti) and has been in operation ever since. In these hot markets, even rural level doctors can seek medical advice from highly specialized doctors and then provide treatment. state government. Chhattisgarh has already issued instructions to the authorities to identify the Haat markets in their areas and send mobile treatment units to these identified districts.

Mukhyamantri Haat Bazaar Clinic Yojana in Hindi

Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, under the guidance of Chief Minister, the Health and Family Welfare Department is committed to provide quality health facilities to the last person of Gramchalan and remote forests of Chhattisgarh. The scheme was launched on 2 October 2019 to commemorate the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. Due to lack of doctors in hospitals in rural areas, due to lack of timely basic healthcare services for the sick people, many times the disease is not detected and high hospitals have to be referred in case of complication.

Every week, such patients will be able to get basic healthcare quickly with the facility of examination and treatment in the Haat Bazaar clinic. Due to lack of pathology laboratories in rural and urban slum areas, patients also have to come to urban areas for small tests. Now in Haat Bazar Clinic, blood tests for diseases like blood pressure, honey, sicklecell, anemia, hemoglobin, malaria, typhoid will be free. Due to which people are getting quick treatment in the condition of illness.

Features of CG CM Haat Bazar Clinic Scheme

Important features and salient features of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Haat Bazar Clinic Scheme are as follows: –

state government. The Haat will provide health facilities in the market. The main objective is to provide health facilities to the last person in remote areas, especially in tribal areas.

CG Government Mobile health teams will be sent to provide portable X-ray facility. Mitannins and RHOs have been instructed to bring patients to hot-market clinics.

state government. Will provide facilities to check diseases as well as to ensure free medicines and treatment. There will be widespread use of mobile units and portable machines.

The Government of Chhattisgarh will upgrade various health units under the Universal Health Care Scheme. Weekly haat-buzzer with mobile clinics in far-flung tribal and Naxal-affected areas with pathology services, portable X-rays and other medical facilities and essential medicines.

Under the Chief Minister’s Haat-Bazar Clinic Scheme, there will be private rooms for women and there will be facility to send serious patients to larger centers.

In many hot markets, the government. Will facilitate free trial and treatment of many diseases.

Chief Minister Chief Minister Market Market Scheme

Mukhyamantri Haat Bazar Yojana is an initiative of the state government. To avail health services in Scheduled Tribe areas. The Chief Minister’s Haat-Bazar Clinic Scheme will be advertised in the local language to benefit the local people. state government. New Neonatal Intensive Care Units have been started in Narayanpur, Sukma and Kondagaon districts.

The reference

For more information, visit the official website https://cmchhattisgarh.cgstate.gov.in/Haat-Bazaar-Clinic

