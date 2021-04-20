LATEST

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga OTT Release Date: Kartikeya Starrer To Release on Aha Video on This Date – TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
The News Crunch

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga launched in theaters on the nineteenth of March 2021. After an honest run within the field workplace, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga will launch on OTT platform, Aha Video quickly. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga options Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi within the lead roles. Kartikeya Gummakonda chalked out a powerful efficiency which makes his followers keen concerning the Chaavu Kaburu Challaga OTT launch date.

The trailer of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga for its OTT launch was an enormous sensation on social media on the nineteenth of April. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga OTT launch rights was bagged by Aha Video. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga will launch on twenty third of April on the OTT platform.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga was produced by GA2 footage. Directed by Koushik Paggalapati, the movie cruises on Karthikeya’s admirable efficiency. The debutant director earned accolades for his efficiency and the film did decently effectively within the field workplace.

After a month of its field workplace launch, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga will try and woo the viewers on the OTT platform, Ahaa Video. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is among the many a number of movies which took the early launch path to OTT platforms. Contemplating the Covid-19 state of affairs, theatre occupancy charges are dwindling. Nevertheless, there are a number of OTT releases lined up for the remainder of the yr.

Earlier articleDamaged however Lovely 3 launch date: Sidharth Shukla starrer collection to launch in Might 2021
mm

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
36
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
35
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
32
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
30
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top