Chaavu Kaburu Challaga OTT Release Date: Kartikeya Starrer To Release on Aha Video on This Date – TMT

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga launched in theaters on the nineteenth of March 2021. After an honest run within the field workplace, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga will launch on OTT platform, Aha Video quickly. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga options Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi within the lead roles. Kartikeya Gummakonda chalked out a powerful efficiency which makes his followers keen concerning the Chaavu Kaburu Challaga OTT launch date.

The trailer of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga for its OTT launch was an enormous sensation on social media on the nineteenth of April. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga OTT launch rights was bagged by Aha Video. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga will launch on twenty third of April on the OTT platform.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga was produced by GA2 footage. Directed by Koushik Paggalapati, the movie cruises on Karthikeya’s admirable efficiency. The debutant director earned accolades for his efficiency and the film did decently effectively within the field workplace.

After a month of its field workplace launch, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga will try and woo the viewers on the OTT platform, Ahaa Video. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is among the many a number of movies which took the early launch path to OTT platforms. Contemplating the Covid-19 state of affairs, theatre occupancy charges are dwindling. Nevertheless, there are a number of OTT releases lined up for the remainder of the yr.