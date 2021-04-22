Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Telugu Movie Released On OTT AHA Video !!

Essentially the most anticipated Indian Telugu movie is able to rule on the hearts of the followers of the OTT platforms after its large hit on the theatres. The followers are eagerly ready to observe this movie on their telephone screens. This new development of releasing movies on the OTT platform after the theatrical launch is a large hit idea amongst the followers. The followers who don’t watch the match but have a curiosity amongst them to know each element associated to this movie and to make their curiosity over we’re current right here to supply all form of info associated with this movie like star solid, storyline, trailer, overview, and streaming platform. The small print are given under:-

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga On OTT AHA Video

After watching the appearing expertise of the actors of this movie a hustle is created amongst the audiences and they’re keenly ready to observe this movie on their telephone screens and PC. The Telugu OTT Platform Aha lately posted a publish on their official social media accounts for the official announcement of the OTT launch of the movie. Of their publish, they acknowledged that “The movie Chaavu Kaburu Challaga trailer is launched on nineteenth April 2021 at 5 PM and the OTT platform launch will probably be on Friday twenty third April 2021.”

The movie is within the path of director Peggalapati Koushik who can be the author of it. The producer of the movie is Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind which is below the manufacturing of GA2 Photos.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Film Star Solid

Kartikeya Gummakonda

Bhadram

Tanikella Bharani

Lavanya tripathi

Rajitha

Aamani

Srikanth Iyyengar

Murali Sharma

The storyline of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga

The style of the movie is a romantic comedy-drama that provides rib-tickling comedy to its audiences. The story revolves round Basthi and Mallika. On this movie, Basthi is the driving force of a funeral automobile and he falls in love with Mallika who’s a widow, and her husband’s lifeless physique is carried to the graveyard. Basthi tries to persuade Mallika to maneuver on together with her life and begins her new section with him. Throughout his course of, he will get to know that his mom is in a relationship with a Mechanic Mohan. He understands the affair of her mom and she or he wants a loyal accomplice with whom she will be able to share her emotions as his father was not an excellent particular person. To understand how he’ll persuade Mallika and the way he helps her mom to realize her love whereas breaking the primitive norms of society, The viewers want to observe this movie.

Trailer of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga

The trailer of the movie is launched by AHA on the youtube channel with the caption, “Household. Love. Second probabilities. Right here’s the aha reduce trailer of a movie you’ll fall in love with! #ChaavuKaburuChallaga​ premieres April 23, on ahavideoIN.” The trailer receives 91,189 views together with 3.3K likes. The movie will probably be streaming on the AhavideoIN OTT Platform for the amusement of the viewers.