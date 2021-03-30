ENTERTAINMENT

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 2 All Episode Review Amazon Prime Featuring Zakir Khan

Avatar
By
Posted on
Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 2



Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is considered one of the most thriving comedy series on Amazon Prime featuring Zakir Khan in the lead. Well, Zakir Khan is a widely-known and most amazing stand-up comedian, writer, poet, presenter, and actor. However, he already quite famous before Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. But the show has amplified the fame of the brilliant artist. The first season of the show has been released back in 2018, and now the makers are coming with the sequel of the show. So, get all the information regarding the Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare release date.

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 2

Well, the second season of the show is going to hit the Amazon prime Video today as on 26th March 2021. The sequel is taking the story of Rony and his political connection further. Well, in the first season Ronny is boasting about his uncle who is a sturdy politician. However, he doesn’t even know that he exists in real life. He just takes the name to enhance his popularity among his friends and build a reputation. Things got complicated when Ronny slaps a rude police officer just because of peer pressure in order to retain his image.

But later when he came to know that the politician who he calls his uncle exists in real and even calls him for a meeting. He offers Ronny a proposal to become the youth leader of his party. Whereas in the second version of the show Ronny indulged in politics and he is paying a hefty price for it. Ronni gets into the mess of the parties and the rest of the political stuff and doesn’t manage to give time to his love interest and as result, he gets his competitor who is getting more close to her and his image of being Sakht Launda is getting out of his hands.

However, the critics are not giving completely favorable reviews to the show. Some of the most reputed critics even reviewed for the lead performance that “there is a fine line between being a comedian on stage and being an actor. They both require different skill sets. The show is created and written by Zakir Khan himself.

The show is directed by Vikas Chandra and produced by Rasika Tyagi under the production banner of OML Production. Along with Zakir Khan, the show cast Vyom Sharma, Kumar Varun, Venus Singh, Zakri Hussain, and Abhimanyu Singh appearing in the crucial roles. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top