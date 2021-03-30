Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 2 All Episode Review Amazon Prime Featuring Zakir Khan







Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is considered one of the most thriving comedy series on Amazon Prime featuring Zakir Khan in the lead. Well, Zakir Khan is a widely-known and most amazing stand-up comedian, writer, poet, presenter, and actor. However, he already quite famous before Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. But the show has amplified the fame of the brilliant artist. The first season of the show has been released back in 2018, and now the makers are coming with the sequel of the show. So, get all the information regarding the Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare release date.

Well, the second season of the show is going to hit the Amazon prime Video today as on 26th March 2021. The sequel is taking the story of Rony and his political connection further. Well, in the first season Ronny is boasting about his uncle who is a sturdy politician. However, he doesn’t even know that he exists in real life. He just takes the name to enhance his popularity among his friends and build a reputation. Things got complicated when Ronny slaps a rude police officer just because of peer pressure in order to retain his image.

But later when he came to know that the politician who he calls his uncle exists in real and even calls him for a meeting. He offers Ronny a proposal to become the youth leader of his party. Whereas in the second version of the show Ronny indulged in politics and he is paying a hefty price for it. Ronni gets into the mess of the parties and the rest of the political stuff and doesn’t manage to give time to his love interest and as result, he gets his competitor who is getting more close to her and his image of being Sakht Launda is getting out of his hands.

However, the critics are not giving completely favorable reviews to the show. Some of the most reputed critics even reviewed for the lead performance that “there is a fine line between being a comedian on stage and being an actor. They both require different skill sets. The show is created and written by Zakir Khan himself.

The show is directed by Vikas Chandra and produced by Rasika Tyagi under the production banner of OML Production. Along with Zakir Khan, the show cast Vyom Sharma, Kumar Varun, Venus Singh, Zakri Hussain, and Abhimanyu Singh appearing in the crucial roles. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare.