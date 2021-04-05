Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 Cast, Trailer, Watch Online

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 is an upcoming Indian Hindi web series, releasing on 26 March 2021 on Amazon Prime. The lead cast of the Web Series includes Zakir Khan, Alka Amin, and Zakir Hussain. The web series will be released on Amazon Prime, all the paid subscribers of the Amazon Prime Video app and website can watch or download the web series from 26 March 2021. The web series is directed by Vikas Chandra. Rasika Tyagi is the producer of the web series. Ullu Charmsukh
Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is a story that happens in an Indore city. Zakir Khan is the creator of the concept. Zakir Khan is also in the lead role. The story is about the complex yet funny events in the life of Zakir when he starts working under the local Vidhayak Party.
Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare
|Director
|Vikas Chandra
|Producer
|Rasika Tyagi
|Written by/Story
|Zakir Khan
Ayush tiwari
Vishwas Sharma
|Screenplay
|Aliya Carmally
|Production Company
|OML Production
|Lead Cast
|Zakir Khan
Vyom sharma
Kumar Varun
Venus Singh
Alka Amin
Abhimanyu singh
Onima Kashyap
|Genre
|Romance
Drama
Comedy
|Cinematographer
|Ravi K. Chandran
|Country
|India
|Editor
|Ritesh Soni
|Casting
|Casting Bay
|Releasing Date
|15 January 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|Amazon prime
Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Trailer
The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series
Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Cast and Details
Zakir Khan as Ronny
Vyom Sharma as Anwar
Kumar Varun as Kranti
Venus Singh as Avantika
Zakir Hussain as Rajesh
Alka Amin as Amrita
Abhimanyu singh as chachaji
Onima Kashyap as Tanvi (Season 2)
Where to watch Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare?
Interested audiences can watch and download the Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare web series on Amazon Prime. A paid subscription is required to enjoy the web series.