Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 is an upcoming Indian Hindi web series, releasing on 26 March 2021 on Amazon Prime. The lead cast of the Web Series includes Zakir Khan, Alka Amin, and Zakir Hussain. The web series will be released on Amazon Prime, all the paid subscribers of the Amazon Prime Video app and website can watch or download the web series from 26 March 2021. The web series is directed by Vikas Chandra. Rasika Tyagi is the producer of the web series. Ullu Charmsukh

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is a story that happens in an Indore city. Zakir Khan is the creator of the concept. Zakir Khan is also in the lead role. The story is about the complex yet funny events in the life of Zakir when he starts working under the local Vidhayak Party.

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Wiki and Crew

Name Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Director Vikas Chandra Producer Rasika Tyagi Written by/Story Zakir Khan

Ayush tiwari

Vishwas Sharma Screenplay Aliya Carmally Production Company OML Production Lead Cast Zakir Khan

Vyom sharma

Kumar Varun

Venus Singh

Alka Amin

Abhimanyu singh

Onima Kashyap Genre Romance

Drama

Comedy Cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran Country India Editor Ritesh Soni Casting Casting Bay Releasing Date 15 January 2021 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Amazon prime

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Trailer

[Aha Video] 11th Hour Web Series Cast, All Parts, Watch Online

[Alt Balaji] Bekaaboo Season 2 Web Series Cast, Trailer, Story, Wiki, and More

[Alt Balaji] Dark 7 White Web Series Cast, Trailer, Story, Wiki and More

[Alt Balaji] Paurashpur Web Series Cast, Trailer, Story, Wiki, and More

[Amazon Prime] Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 Cast, Trailer, Watch Online

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series

Also Read: [Nuefliks] My Darling Web Series (Kamalika Chanda) Cast, Trailer, Release Date, Wiki, and More

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Cast and Details

Zakir Khan as Ronny

Vyom Sharma as Anwar

Kumar Varun as Kranti

Venus Singh as Avantika

Zakir Hussain as Rajesh

Alka Amin as Amrita

Abhimanyu singh as chachaji

Onima Kashyap as Tanvi (Season 2)

Where to watch Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare?

Interested audiences can watch and download the Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare web series on Amazon Prime. A paid subscription is required to enjoy the web series.