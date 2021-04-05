ENTERTAINMENT

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 Cast, Trailer, Watch Online

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Cast,

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 is an upcoming Indian Hindi web series, releasing on 26 March 2021 on Amazon Prime. The lead cast of the Web Series includes Zakir Khan, Alka Amin, and Zakir Hussain. The web series will be released on Amazon Prime, all the paid subscribers of the Amazon Prime Video app and website can watch or download the web series from 26 March 2021. The web series is directed by Vikas Chandra. Rasika Tyagi is the producer of the web series. Ullu Charmsukh

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is a story that happens in an Indore city. Zakir Khan is the creator of the concept. Zakir Khan is also in the lead role. The story is about the complex yet funny events in the life of Zakir when he starts working under the local Vidhayak Party.

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Wiki and Crew

Name Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare
Director Vikas Chandra
Producer Rasika Tyagi
Written by/Story Zakir Khan
Ayush tiwari
Vishwas Sharma
Screenplay Aliya Carmally
Production Company OML Production
Lead Cast Zakir Khan
Vyom sharma
Kumar Varun
Venus Singh
Alka Amin
Abhimanyu singh
Onima Kashyap
Genre Romance
Drama
Comedy
Cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran
Country India
Editor Ritesh Soni
Casting Casting Bay
Releasing Date 15 January 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Amazon prime

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Cast and Details

Zakir Khan as Ronny
Vyom Sharma as Anwar
Kumar Varun as Kranti
Venus Singh as Avantika
Zakir Hussain as Rajesh
Alka Amin as Amrita
Abhimanyu singh as chachaji
Onima Kashyap as Tanvi (Season 2)

Where to watch Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare?

Interested audiences can watch and download the Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare web series on Amazon Prime. A paid subscription is required to enjoy the web series.

