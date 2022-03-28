Chacharita 5 – Alvarado 0

Chacarita won again 11 months later at home: Pablo Centrón’s team defeated Alvarado de Mar del Plata 5–0 with a header from Juan Alvasette, Santiago Godoy, Ricardo Blanco, Juan Cruz González and Santiago Russo.

In the first minutes of the game, Alvarado took the initiative after seven minutes, Marcos Astina dazzled Federico Losas with a shot outside the area.

Two minutes later, Undertaker reached the first goal after a corner taken by Ricardo Blanco, which went into the field and Juan Alvaste projected his marker and took a 1–0 lead in Chacarita’s favour.

The local who was going ahead had possession of the ball and was dominating…