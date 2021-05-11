Chahal donated 95 thousand rupees, people commented on social media

New Delhi. The second wave of Corona virus in India has destroyed people’s lives. However, during the last 24 hours, there has been some relief from the havoc of the corona as less than 4 lakh new cases of corona have been reported in one day after 4 days. Many cricketers have come to the aid of Corona’s difficult times, in which a friend Virat Kohli Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma and this beautiful couple are raising money. The purpose of both is to raise 7 crores. He appealed to everyone to donate, after which India’s star bowler Yuzvendra Chahal also came forward to help and donated 95 thousand rupees.

Friends, let me tell you that Virat and Anushka are running a campaign to collect money on keto which will be given to ACT grants. Friends ACT Grant works in the field of providing oxygen and other medical facilities. Friends, Chahal also donated 95 thousand rupees but due to being a big cricketer, people were expecting more from him. On this, some users started criticizing them on social media.

Yuji Chahal donated Rs 95,000 to the Kovid Relief Fund by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. pic.twitter.com/muYzDFtSFm– Yes! ®! $ # (@ViratkohliFab) 9 May, 2021

Friends, for your information, tell that a user wrote in question, ‘Have they really given 95 thousand rupees? Another user named Summary wrote, ‘He wishes how much he donates but he himself can be ashamed of how much he donated from his total earnings.’ Yuvraj Asthana wrote, ‘Are earning crores of rupees and donating only 95 thousand rupees. One user wrote – Yuzvendra Chahal gets 6 crores as IPL salary and he is donating 95 thousand rupees.