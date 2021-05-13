Chahal’s wife Dhanashree, who is going through bad times, know why

Dhanashree Verma, wife of Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, is very active on social media. She is currently going through a bad time.

Dhanashree is going through very bad times

Yuzvendra Chahal’s parents Corona positive





Dhanashree keeps posting her photos and videos which are very much liked by the fans. However, for the last few days, Dhanashree has not posted anything on her Instagram account, following which the tension of fans has increased. Dhanashree’s fans are worried about what happened to Dhanashree.

Removing the tension of fans, Dhanshree said that there are many reasons why he is not active on social media. For some reason she is not responding to the message.

“April-May is a very challenging time,” Dhanashree wrote. First my mother and now my brother are infected with Corona. I was in the IPL bio bubble then and no one was able to help. However, from time to time she was told about her situation. It is very difficult to stay away from family. The good thing is that my brother and mother are in good health but I have lost my aunt.



“Now my mother-in-law and father-in-law have contracted Corona and have been hospitalized,” Dhanashree wrote. I was in the hospital and what I saw was very bad. I am being careful but… you stay in your house and take care of yourself.

Dhanashree further wrote, “I appeal to you to help the needy and get them out of any trouble.” Stay home and be safe. Dhanshree wrote, “It is difficult to dance and create material in such a difficult time, but I will try.”





Dhanashree posted the last on Instagram on Mother’s Day for her mother. He uploaded a video of himself dancing that day and thanked his mother as well. The video was liked by 4 lakh people.