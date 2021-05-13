ENTERTAINMENT

Chahal’s wife Dhanashree, who is going through bad times, know why

Avatar

Dhanashree Verma, wife of Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, is very active on social media. She is currently going through a bad time.

Dhanashree is going through very bad times
Yuzvendra Chahal’s parents Corona positive


Dhanashree keeps posting her photos and videos which are very much liked by the fans. However, for the last few days, Dhanashree has not posted anything on her Instagram account, following which the tension of fans has increased. Dhanashree’s fans are worried about what happened to Dhanashree.

Removing the tension of fans, Dhanshree said that there are many reasons why he is not active on social media. For some reason she is not responding to the message.

“April-May is a very challenging time,” Dhanashree wrote. First my mother and now my brother are infected with Corona. I was in the IPL bio bubble then and no one was able to help. However, from time to time she was told about her situation. It is very difficult to stay away from family. The good thing is that my brother and mother are in good health but I have lost my aunt.


“Now my mother-in-law and father-in-law have contracted Corona and have been hospitalized,” Dhanashree wrote. I was in the hospital and what I saw was very bad. I am being careful but… you stay in your house and take care of yourself.

Dhanashree further wrote, “I appeal to you to help the needy and get them out of any trouble.” Stay home and be safe. Dhanshree wrote, “It is difficult to dance and create material in such a difficult time, but I will try.”


Dhanashree posted the last on Instagram on Mother’s Day for her mother. He uploaded a video of himself dancing that day and thanked his mother as well. The video was liked by 4 lakh people.

Related Items:

Most Popular

84
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
42
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top