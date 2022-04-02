Chain Chuck! The killer doll is back on Salto in 8 bloody episodes – news series

Eventually available on Salto in France, the “Chucky” series, which was created by the franchise’s father Don Mancini, added new teenage heroes and iconic characters from the saga. More queer and meta than ever for a happy and bloody outcome.

What is this about?

A quiet small American town is thrown into chaos when an old Chucky doll shows up at a neighborhood yard sale, and a series of horrific murders begins to uncover the townspeople’s secrets.

Chucky (8×45′), produced by Don Mancini.

Available on Salto from 1st April

A funny and bloody serial sequel

The most famous killer doll is back. After seven feature films and a theatrical release in 2019, the horror franchise conceived by Don Mancini in the late ’80s returned as a TV series for the first time.

Soberly titled Chucky, it’s a sequel to the reboot’s false air, which…