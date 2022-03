Six years ago, actor Oscar Isaacs (“Dune,” “Scenes from Marriage”) first stepped into the Marvel universe as a villain in “X-Men: Apocalypse.” Then it didn’t turn out so well. Now he’s back in the superhero world as Steven Grant, the main character in the hilarious new series “Moon Knight.” “My character himself doesn’t know he’s funny”

‘Moon Night’ turns the spectacle with hilarious moments. Was it difficult to find the right balance?

Oscar Isaac: “We knew we had to do it the right way. I think as the series progresses the dialogues aren’t comically one-liners. My character himself doesn’t know he’s funny. He deals with the world in a weird way.” You can see that he really wants to be approached…