Chaitra Amavasya 2021: This day is Chaitra Amavasya, know the date of Muhurta and religious significance – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

12 Amavasya and 12 full moon falls in a year. Currently, Chaitra month of Hindi calendar is going on. Amavasya of Chaitra month is on Monday, April 12 this year. Amavasya falling on Monday is known as Somavati Amavasya. In this way, the Chaitra Amavasya of this time is Somavati Amavasya. Somavati Amavasya has special significance in Hinduism. Jagran knows in spirituality when Chaitra Amavasya is starting, when the date will end and what is its significance.
Chaitra Amavasya 2021 date moment
The Amavasya Tithi or Somavati Amavasya Tithi of Chaitra month starts from 06.06 AM on April 11. It is to end at 08 am on 12 April. It is important to bathe the river on Amavasya and perform Shraddha Karma for the fulfillment of the ancestors.
Importance of Somvati Amavasya
Bathing in the Ganges river is of importance on Somavati Amavasya. However, during the Corona period, you can take a bath by mixing Ganga water in water at your home. On this day, sins are destroyed by bathing, donating etc. According to religious beliefs, Somavati Amavasya gets the blessings of Lord Vishnu by bathing the river and the ancestors are also satisfied. His soul finds peace. After bathing on this day, offer water to the Sun God with mantras. They provide freedom from all sins.
Somavati is a law to worship the Peepal tree on Amavasya. It is believed that ancestors reside in the peepal tree. Worshiping Peepal makes the ancestors happy and worshiping Lord Vishnu gives them grace. After the worship, the peepal tree is circumambulated.