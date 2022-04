Chaitra Navratri and New Year has started from today. The name of the new year will be Rakshasa and King Shani. The beginning of the new year is auspicious in the three Raja Yogas and at the beginning of the new year, the zodiac signs of all the nine planets will change. During Navratri, Mars will be in exalted sign and in its own constellation, so this is a good time to buy and sell land and buildings.