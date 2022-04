new Delhi: According to the Hindu calendar, the Hindu New Year begins from the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. This day is also called Gudi Padwa, as well as the 9-day festival of Chaitra Navratri also begins on this day. During these 9 days, 9 forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. is established.

Come on a horse…