Chaitra Navratri in April, Ram Navami, Sheetla Ashtami, Papamochini Ekadashi, know the fasts and festivals of this month – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Holi, the major Hindu festival, has come to an end and now April, the fourth month of the English calendar, is about to start two days later. However, the new year and the first month of the Hindu calendar has started from the day of Chaitra Holi. Navratri and Rama Navami are the most famous festivals of Hindus in Chaitra month. Important fast and festivals like Good Friday, Easter Day, Sheetla Ashtami, Papamochini Ekadashi, Pradosh Vrat, Monthly Shivaratri, Awasya, Purnima, Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Hanuman Jayanti, Kamada Ekadashi are going to come in the month of April. In Jagaran spirituality today, we know when and on what day these fasts and festivals are going to take place. There is also Hanuman Jayanti in April and Ram Navami. Along with Hanuman ji, his worship is also the birthday of Shri Ram Prabhu.

List of fasts and festivals of April 2021

02 April: Day: Friday: Good Friday

04 April: Days: Sunday, Easter Day, Sheetla Ashtami

07 April: Day: Wednesday, Papamochini Ekadashi

April 09: Day: Friday, Pradosh Vrat

10 April: Day: Saturday, monthly Shivaratri

April 11: Day: Sunday, Chaitra Amavasya

April 12: Day: Monday, Ramadan commences

April 13: Day: Tuesday, Ghatsthapana, Chaitra Navratri begins

April 14: Day: Wednesday, Vaisakhi, second day of Chaitra Navratri: Mother Brahmacharini Puja, Aries Sankranti

April 15: Day: Thursday: Third day of Chaitra Navratri: Chandraghanta Puja

April 16: Day: Friday: Vinayaka Chaturthi, fourth day of Chaitra Navratri: Kushmanda Puja

April 17: Day: Saturday: Fifth day of Chaitra Navratri: Skandamata Puja

April 18: Day: Sunday: Sixth day of Chaitra Navratri: Katyayani Puja

April 19: Day: Monday: Seventh day of Chaitra Navratri: Kalratri Puja

April 20: Day: Tuesday: Eighth day of Chaitra Navratri: Worship of Mahagauri, Durga Ashtami, Mahashtami

April 21: Day: Wednesday: Rama Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama.

April 22: Day: Thursday: Chaitra Navratri Pass

April 23: Day: Friday: Kamada Ekadashi

April 24: Day: Saturday: Shani Pradosh

April 25: Day: Sunday: Mahavir Jayanti

April 27: Day: Tuesday: Chaitra Purnima, Hanuman Jayanti

April 30: Day: Friday: Sankashti Chaturthi