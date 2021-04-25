LATEST

Chaitra Poornima: Know the auspicious and accurate date of Chaitra Poornima and Hanuman Jayanti – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Avatar

On today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and Hanuman ji and observing quick offers you auspicious outcomes. It’s believed that by eliminating the issues of life, happiness and prosperity and peace prevail in the home. This auspicious date shall be on 27 April.

Date and Hanuman Jayanti auspicious day on Chaitra Poorni

Begin of full moon date – 26 April 2021, Monday, midday to 12:44 pm
Closing the complete moon date – April 27, 2021, Tuesday, till 09:01 within the morning

Comfortable coincidence

Siddhi Yoga shall be made on today at 8 pm. Throughout this, worshiping God and chanting the identify will yield auspicious outcomes.

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti and Chaitra Purnima

Fasting on today brings immense blessings of Lord Vishnu and Hanuman. Freedom from all the hazards and obstacles of life is fulfilled with wishes.

On today, worship Lord Vishnu and Hanuman ji and supply them flowers, incense and lamps. Supply purple vermilion, chola and jasmine oil to Hanuman ji. Recite Hanuman Chalisa, Ramayana, Ramcharit Manas, Sundarkand, Bajrang Baan, Hanuman Bahuk and so forth.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
59
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
57
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
54
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
51
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
48
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top