Chaitra Poornima: Know the auspicious and accurate date of Chaitra Poornima and Hanuman Jayanti – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

On today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and Hanuman ji and observing quick offers you auspicious outcomes. It’s believed that by eliminating the issues of life, happiness and prosperity and peace prevail in the home. This auspicious date shall be on 27 April.

Date and Hanuman Jayanti auspicious day on Chaitra Poorni

Begin of full moon date – 26 April 2021, Monday, midday to 12:44 pm

Closing the complete moon date – April 27, 2021, Tuesday, till 09:01 within the morning

Comfortable coincidence

Siddhi Yoga shall be made on today at 8 pm. Throughout this, worshiping God and chanting the identify will yield auspicious outcomes.

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti and Chaitra Purnima

Fasting on today brings immense blessings of Lord Vishnu and Hanuman. Freedom from all the hazards and obstacles of life is fulfilled with wishes.

On today, worship Lord Vishnu and Hanuman ji and supply them flowers, incense and lamps. Supply purple vermilion, chola and jasmine oil to Hanuman ji. Recite Hanuman Chalisa, Ramayana, Ramcharit Manas, Sundarkand, Bajrang Baan, Hanuman Bahuk and so forth.