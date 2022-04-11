Chakarita 3 – New Chicago 1

Chacarita scored a third consecutive victory at the first national tournament: Pablo Centrón’s team beat Nueva Chicago 3–1 with penalty kicks, goals by Ricardo Blanco from Santiago Godoy and Enzo Hoyos. He had put Torito Jose Luis Fernandez ahead.

The match began with an assist from Rodrigo Ayala, fielding a lateral from the left for Jose Luis Fernández, who stunned the defense with a header and Llosas took a 1–0 lead for Mataderos in four minutes into the first half. Took.

He could have extended the result even after an overflow from Guerra who beat and shot Chavez but went wide.

Then don’t…