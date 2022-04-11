Chakarita sticks with the classic and is unstoppable

The party is total in San Martin. No one wanted to miss the new version of the classic and no one was left without celebrating. For pure screaming, for pure lack of control. Because I had to suffer. Because he was starting to lose. Because he had to line up from behind. Because, despite numerical superiority in the second half, the process was complicated. Because he had untied the knot in the last stretch itself. Because they got their third straight win, something unimaginable until a few days ago. Because Chakarita won the derby by defeating Nueva Chicago 3–1.

To reach the delirium, Undertaker had to start suffering. They were just 4′ in the first leg when a poor clearance by the defense was dropped to Jose Luis Fernández, who led the…