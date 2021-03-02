Chakravyuh (MX Player) web series release date, cast, plot and more

Chakravyuh (MX Player) web series: After the blockbuster Hello Mini season 2, MX Player is back with a cyber crime-based thriller web series called ‘Chakravyuh An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller’ set to release on MX Player in March 2015. In the post here we are going to give you more information about the series.

We will talk about the cast, release date, plot, trailer and some more details about the web series. Like web crime and other types of things these days, a lot of attention is being received from creators and viewers, which is why we are getting more and more content on the subject.

cast

The web series stars Prateik Babbar, Simran Kaur Mundi and Ashish Vidyarthi, while the web series also stars Shiva Pandit, Gopal Dutt, Ruhi Singh, Karan Raj, Ayesha Kanga, Rohit Joshi and others. The web series is being directed by Sajit Warrior and is producing the MX Player series.

The web series is all set to release on MX Player from March 12, 2020, the web series will be released on MX Player in Hindi audio with subtitles, the series will also appear in Tamil, Telugu and single dubbed versions . More regional audio. Public can watch the series Mx player App and website for free.

story

The story of the series revolves around the murders of young Mumbai girls, where their personal belongings are leaked by someone and strangers demand money from them and they kill them if no one fulfills their demands. Give. Inspector Virakar comes here to save the girls of the city, can he do this? Or is the murderer smarter than that? To know this you will have to watch the entire series on MX Player.

The trailer

The official trailer of the series was released on March 1, 2021 by MX Player. The trailer is available on MX Player’s official YouTube channel and is receiving positive response from viewers, if you haven’t seen the trailer, you can watch the official trailer on MX Player’s official Yt channel.

It was all about the original X player series Chakravyuh, what do you think ?, are you excited about it? Follow