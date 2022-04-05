Champions League 2021-22 title odds: Manchester City, Liverpool favorites enter quarterfinal round

UEFA Champions League Benfica has reached the quarterfinal round with-liverpool And Manchester City,Atletico Madrid Kicking things off on Tuesday, April 5. There are now eight teams left in the competition and with Paris Saint-Germain finished, now is a good time to check out the updated title odds for each club.

Here’s a courtesy of the updated Champions League title odds for the 2021-22 season DraftKings Sportsbook,

Favorite

Manchester City (+190) and Liverpool (+200)

These Premier League rivals have gone back and forth in recent seasons to dominate the game. Manchester City have excelled domestically but this competition is Pep Guardiola and the club really wants to win. Liverpool have been brilliant in the field of UCL…