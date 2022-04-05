Champions League 2022 Quarterfinal Rankings: Who Will Win It All?

For once, the UEFA Champions League draw seemed to deliver a balanced quarter-final that still has the potential for fireworks.

Eventually, the two best remaining teams from the group stage that remained undefeated (Liverpool and Bayern Munich) ended up in the easiest draw for the ensuing round. Yet they can both be caught watching each other go ahead in a mouthwatering semi-final that is sure to entertain.

Meanwhile, both last year’s finalists, Manchester City and Chelsea, face more difficult matchups with Madrid giants, who both may like the prospect of moving on from their English foes, who are in tough round-the-clock K-16 matchups. After overcoming.

So how do the remaining eight clubs stack up? We’ve ranked the quarterfinal field, keeping track of which teams have…