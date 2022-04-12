Champions League 2022, Real Madrid Vs Chelsea, News, Scores, Results, Updates, Bayern Munich Vs Villarreal

Real Madrid ousted Chelsea, who won the Champions League final 5-4 in a thrilling quarter-final, despite losing the second leg 3-2 in extra time at home.

After losing 3-1 at home, the Blues were 15 minutes away from making an impressive comeback when Timo Werner made it 3-0 in Madrid.

But Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, 36, showed his immense technical ability with a brilliant pass that leveled Brazilian substitute Rodrigo on aggregate in the 80th minute.

And in extra time, it was 34-year-old French forward Benzema who ended Chelsea’s fight by scoring a hat-trick – which included two superb headers in the first leg.

Watch the best football players in the world every week with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. live coverage…


