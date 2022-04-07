Champions League – Bayern Munich lose on the lawn to Villarreal (1-0) in the first leg of the quarter-finals

Villarreal’s feat! This Wednesday evening, during the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the yellow submarine offered Bayern Munich (1-0) the skull. In a thawed Ceramica Stadium, Arnaut Danjuma quickly made the difference (7th) and Unai Emery’s men were then able to hold on. The seventh in La Liga will have to be confirmed, next Tuesday at 9 pm, at the Allianz Arena, to validate his ticket to the last four and join the winner of the double clash between Benfica and Liverpool.

So after seven wins and one draw, it was necessary to wait for the quarter-finals to see Bayern fall this season in the Champions League. A Villarreal team mistake that caused him a kick-off problem. And very quickly, the Spanish club was able to make up the difference, thanks to the top scorer in its history in the competition.

