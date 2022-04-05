Champions League: Chelsea need another Mendy masterclass to stop Real Madrid

The sight of Edouard Mendy shouting in his defence was clear and loud for all to see and hear.

At an empty Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s goalkeeper flattened his backline after allowing Karim Benzema to shoot unopposed from the edge of the box in the second leg of last season’s Champions League semi-final.

That 26th-minute stop prevented Real Madrid from taking the lead on the night and going 2-1 on aggregate. Some 90 seconds later, the Blues were on goal with Timo Werner at the other end.

Seven minutes after the Blues took the lead, their wall between the sticks was on it again, leaving the Frenchman frustrated from close range with 10 minutes into the opening half.

Whereas in reverse fixtures the story was different…