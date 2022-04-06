Champions League: De Bruyne offers City a win, Liverpool take a very good option on qualification

KDB was the Man of the Evening for Manchester City.

On Wednesday, Chelsea will host Real Madrid while Bayern Munich will visit Villarreal.

Manchester City – Atletico Madrid

Manchester City registered a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid by the narrowest margin on Tuesday evening for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. Kevin de Bruyne led City to victory after a top performance, but the Spaniards could try their luck next Wednesday at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Unsurprisingly, the Madrid men played defensively from the start, allowing the Skyblues to surround the opposing box without threatening them from behind. The first period thus proved poor in chances, Manchester…