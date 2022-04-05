Champions League: De Bruyne offers City a win, Liverpool take a very good option on qualification

TookEnglish clubs have opted to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League. Manchester City have long stumbled upon Atlético de Madrid’s outfit, but with a goal from Kevin de Bruyne in the 70th, they secured a 1-0 victory in this first leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

In the second quarter-final of the evening, Liverpool signed a convincing breakthrough on the lawns of Benfica (1–3). The Reds dominated the first round with goals through Ibrahima Konate (17th) and Sadio Mane (34th). Despite a narrowing gap signed by Darwin Nez (49th), Jan Vertonghen’s band conceded a third goal from the legs of Luis Diaz (87th).