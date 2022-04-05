Champions League Fantasy Football: The Scout squad for Matchday 9 | UEFA Champions League

Although budget constraints are an increasing consideration, the Scout’s squad for the first leg of the quarter-finals manages to find the funds for several big hitters, including the ubiquitous Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah. Bernardo Silva, Darwin Núñez and Arnaut Danjuma are also included for Matchday 9 on #UCLFantasy, presented by Playstation.

Goalkeepers

Highlights: Ajax 0-1 Benfica

With six of the eight likely starting goalkeepers for the quarter-final first legs priced at €6.0m or more, those budget restrictions mean the Scout turns to the two cheapest options left on the game. Odisseas Vlachodimos (€ 5.4m) may be lower priced but has been out-scored only by Thibaut Courtois among players in his position, and…