Champions League: Guardiola’s Manchester City beat Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid and at least have the advantage

With a converted goal by Kevin De Bruyne Following a genius of Phil Foden, who enabled the Belgians after a great personal maneuver, Manchester City beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. In the first half, the locals did not know how to attack Aleti, who had taken refuge far behind, but in the second half, with more advanced defences, they knew how to better solve the criminals, They had clear conditions and found the goal that benefits them for The second leg next Wednesday, April 13 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

The goal by which Manchester City won

guardiola’s He manages the game after goal with a lot of patience And by touch they defend themselves with the ball. Also, when…