Champions League: Luis Diaz and Liverpool players targeted by projectiles against Benfica (VIDEO)

The Colombian, a former Porto player, was targeted by a projectile to shake the net, before receiving the others on the final whistle.

TookLuis Diaz’s evening at Benfica could have ended badly on Tuesday. The Colombian was making his return to Portugal before joining Liverpool this winter, having played for great Lisbon club rivals Porto. His friendliest reception during the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League is enough to warrant him.

Writer of a decisive pass in the first period, Diaz turned into a scorer in the 87th minute, setting the final score for the Reds at 1-3. The celebration of East Porto was clearly not much for the public of Lisbon, going so far as to throw a flag handle at the back of a pro player. The…