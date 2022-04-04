Champions League: Man City face Atletico Madrid, Chelsea face Real Madrid and Liverpool face Benfica in the quarter-finals. football news

The Champions League continues this week and three English teams are in action as Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all bid to reach the semi-finals.

The first leg of the quarter-finals begins on Tuesday, with Man City and Liverpool – who meet live sky game In action – in a Premier League performance on Super Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side follows Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool travel to Benfica in the last eight.

On Wednesday, defending champions Chelsea host Real Madrid and Villarreal will take on Bayern Munich before the second leg next week.

Definition of Man City and Liverpool 11 days