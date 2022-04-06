Champions League: Manchester City beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 with a goal from Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City won 1–0 in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Atlético Madrid. Kevin de Bruyne scored the English goal. The Spaniards placed red and white prison bars in front of their targets, but KDB managed to lodge them down.

Manchester City The match starts in the official way. As always, the men pep guardiola Put your foot on the ball, seize possession and build your football.

The British are looking for a flaw in their very withdrawn positionatletico And manage from time to time to worry Madrid’s goalkeeper jan oblaky, especially in the 11th minute, since the strike Kevin De Bruyne Is blocked and deflects into a corner kick.

At the end of the first period, the ball possession statistic points in favor of 71%. manchester, But the citizens still haven’t been able to hit a single shot. At rest, the score is still 0-0. Ultra-Defensive Plan…