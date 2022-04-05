Champions League predictions, prospects: Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, experts split on Chelsea-Real Madrid

The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals are set to begin on Tuesday, with two title contenders set to play both Liverpool and Manchester City. The Reds will face Benfica in their opener while City host Atletico Madrid. On Wednesday, Chelsea will host Real Madrid in a rematch of last season’s semi-finals, and Bayern Munich are headed to Cinderella Villarreal.

All matches are at 3PM ET, and you can watch the action live Paramount+,

Here are our predictions for each match and more:

Tuesday’s broadcast…