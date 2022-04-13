Champions League quarter-finals: Villarreal beat Bayern Munich, Real Madrid beat Chelsea

Villarreal pulled off a 1-1 draw and a 2-1 aggregate win thanks to an 88th-minute goal from Samuel Chuquez to propel six-time European champions Bayern Munich into the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 16 years.

Champions League Quarterfinal second leg: (Real Madrid lead 5-4 on aggregate) Bayern Munich 1 Villarreal 1 (Villarreal advances 2-1 on aggregate) Semifinals: Real Madrid will play Manchester City or Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid will play Manchester City or Atletico Madrid Will Villarreal play Liverpool or Benfica?

Villarreal’s 1-0 lead from the first leg was wiped out by Robert Lewandowski in seven minutes into the second half, but Chukuvez completed a counterattack within four minutes of coming off the bench to extend the Spanish team’s surprising run in the competition. Did.